Maui police are investigating a death involving a visitor to Maui who was found unresponsive at Mākena State Park on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Police were called to the scene at 2 p.m. and upon arrival, personnel from the Maui Fire Department continued CPR.

The man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, but passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Police have since identified the man as 42-year-old Craig Gonzales, of New Mexico.

The case is currently classified as a miscellaneous accident and an autopsy has been scheduled. An investigation is ongoing.