West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Memorial Day: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind.

Memorial Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Mostly dry and warm conditions with light winds are anticipated through Memorial Day. The best chance for showers will be through the afternoon periods over leeward and interior locations. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by midweek, which should continue through next weekend.

Discussion

Short-term guidance remains in good agreement and depicts a weakness in the ridge lingering through the start of the week due to a front passing to the north. The low-level flow in the islands has veered out of the east-southeast direction in response to the loosened pressure gradient and the ridge shifting southward into the area. This will result in a land and sea breeze regime through Memorial Day. Although sea breezes will lead to clouds and showers setting up over leeward and interior locations through the afternoon hours, rising upper heights and subsidence aloft will limit rainfall chances/accumulations.

For the extended period, guidance remains in decent agreement and shows a return of a more typical trade wind pattern Tuesday through Wednesday as the front to the north diminishes and the ridge strengthens. Clouds and showers will shift back over windward and mountain locations, with the best chances being overnight through the early morning hours. Dry and stable conditions, however, will limit accumulations. Expect the trade wind pattern to continue through next weekend.

Aviation

Land breezes, which have developed across the islands due to a light flow pattern, will diminish by sunrise. Thus, isolated shower activity should continue to remain out to sea with mainly dry conditions over land. By late this morning and into the afternoon, expect the development of sea breezes which may generate isolated showers over mainly mountainous and interior regions.

There are currently no AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

A front will approach from the northwest during the next couple days, bringing light and variable winds to the western islands, while light to moderate southeasterly winds prevail over the eastern end of the state. Trade winds will return from east to west across the island chain Monday night and Tuesday, and strengthen to moderate and locally strong levels Wednesday into next weekend.

A series of small southerly swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Tuesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly Wednesday through next weekend as a couple new overlapping south and south- southwest swells arrive.

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend upward through Tuesday as a northwest swell moves through the islands. This swell will peak Tuesday, trend downward Wednesday through Friday, with north shore surf likely going flat next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday, then trend upward Wednesday through next weekend as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.