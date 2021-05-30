Maunaloa Post Office, Molokaʻi. Photo Credit: USPS

The Maunaloa Post Office on Molokaʻi will reopen for business on Tuesday, June 1.

The facility, located in a leased structure at 2 Maunaloa Road, Building 2, has been temporarily closed since late February due to structural and vector control concerns.

A published letter on Maui Now outlined one womanʻs concern about the post office before it was closed.

“We want to thank our Maunaloa customers for their patience and support during the temporary closure,” said Eileen Veach, USPS Hawaii District Manager. “We’re eager to resume our operations.”

The Maunaloa Post Office provides retail services from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on weekdays and PO Box mail delivery to about 240 customers. It does not provide street mail delivery.

During the three-month closure, Maunaloa PO Box customers have been picking up their mail at the Hoʻolehua Post Office.