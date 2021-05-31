Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 5-7 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:16 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:45 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:03 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 07:21 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small southerly swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Thursday. South shore surf could trend up slightly late in the week and over the weekend, as a couple new overlapping south and south-southwest swells move through.

The current northwest swell will slowly trend upward through Tuesday, bringing a boost to surf along north and west facing shores. After peaking Tuesday, this swell will trend downward Wednesday through Friday, with north shore surf likely going flat over the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday, then trend upward Wednesday through the weekend as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.