Photo Credit: VFW Post 3850

To help Maui’s VFW Post 3850 improve its facility, the veterans are hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7 to 10 am. They will be serving eggs, sausage, pancakes, oranges, juice and coffee for $7.

All Pancake Breakfast sales and donations will support the Building Fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3850. Come out and enjoy great food while supporting veteran causes.



Tickets can be purchased online or at the door at VFW Post 3850, 1136 Uluniu Rd. in Kihei. For more information, go to: https://www.vfwmaui.com/pancake-breakfast.