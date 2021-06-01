Maui News
All Pancake Breakfast sales and donations will support the Building Fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3850. Come out and enjoy great food while supporting veteran causes.
VFW Post 3850 Hosting Pancake Breakfast June 5 To Fund Facility Improvements
June 1, 2021, 11:49 AM HST
To help Maui’s VFW Post 3850 improve its facility, the veterans are hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7 to 10 am. They will be serving eggs, sausage, pancakes, oranges, juice and coffee for $7.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door at VFW Post 3850, 1136 Uluniu Rd. in Kihei. For more information, go to: https://www.vfwmaui.com/pancake-breakfast.
