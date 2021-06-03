Talk Story host McKenna Maduli, Noho Home’s Jalene Kanani and Chef Adam Tabura talk about the inagurual Mahikū Summer Internship program during a Facebook live presentation. Screen shot of presentation

Are you interested in becoming a designer, maker, retail-focused entrepreneur or story teller? Applications are now open through June 6 for the inaugural Mahikū Summer Internship program that teaches the process of design, from ideation to production.

Applicants will be selected for the internship program that pays $14 per hour on June 8. The program runs June 21 through Aug. 20, and is presented by Waiwai Collective and Noho Home.

In addition to the pay, the program provides on-the-job training, coaching from mentors, and real exposure to design and manufacturing processes.

Applicants must: be aged 16 to 26; have a valid Hawaiʻi Driverʻs License; live on Oʻahu during the internship; have access to a digital device and Wifi; have basic knowledge of Hawaiian history and ʻŌleo Hawaiʻi; and be able to work evenings, holidays and weekends.

To apply, click here.

For more information, direct message the program organizers @waiwaicollective or @nohohome.