Duke’s Beach House Recognizes Staff at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School

June 3, 2021, 7:00 AM HST
June 3, 7:02 AM
Duke’s Beach House recognized faculty at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School as Educator of the Month recipients.

The recipients were presented with an engraved koa box and a $100 certificate to Duke’s Beach House, in recognition of their contributions to the educational development of West Maui keiki.

The following recipients were celebrated for their outstanding work: Kathy Concepcion, March 2021; Kellie Perez, April 2021; Ku’uipo Kaya, May 2021.

“Duke’s Maui is once again honored to recognize the devoted faculty at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School,” said Nick Ware, Duke’s Beach House General Manager. “Our teachers and keiki have adapted to so many changes over the last school year and Duke’s is prouder than ever to offer additional recognition for their considerable and continued efforts. Though we recognize the Educators of the Month in particular, we hope the community will join us in celebrating the hard work and dedication of the entire staff and faculty at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School.”

