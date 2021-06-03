Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2021

June 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 11:28 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:15 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:20 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 12:13 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 05:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell will diminish through today. A second small northwest swell will bring a small bump to surf Saturday. South shore surf may pick up Friday and over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
