West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 11 to 14 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 14 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

The remains of a front will bring an uptick in showers mainly to the windward sides of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai through Friday. High pressure building north of the state will maintain moderate trade which will become breezy this weekend, with typical trade wind weather expected over the weekend and early next week.

Discussion

Some minor changes to the forecast this morning, but the overall forecast philosophy remains the same.

A dissipating front is approaching Kauai this morning, with some of the associated clouds expected to reach Kauai over the next several hours. Expect an uptick in shower activity, particularly over the windward side, as those clouds move in. The overnight soundings from Lihue and Hilo both show an uptick in precipitable water (PW) since yesterday afternoon, with Lihue reporting 1.44 inches, at the high end of normal for June, and Hilo reporting 1.32 inches which is near normal. Satellite derived PW shows the leading edge of moisture over Kauai and Oahu at 3am.

The frontal remains are expected to reach Oahu this afternoon and could get down to Molokai later today. Expect an uptick in clouds and showers as that happens. Moderate trade winds are expected to continue today. Kauai could see an uptick in winds behind the feature, but as the front continues to dissipate as it advances, not expecting much of an uptick over the remaining islands.

Little change in the weather is expected over the remaining islands. Over the weekend, expect surface high pressure to strengthen and set up far north of the state. This will lead to increase in the trade winds, with some locally breezy winds filtering in across the area. A ridge aloft will remain in place, leading to typical trade wind weather with clouds and showers favoring windward areas.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Friday. A convergent cloud band, remnants of an old frontal boundary, will drift into the western islands this morning. Expect increasing periods of MVFR conditions with scattered to numerous showers especially over windward airfields.

AIRMET Sierra in effect for Tempo Mountain Obscuration due to increasing clouds and showers for Oahu and Kauai. Wind speeds will also increase a bit today with AIRMET Tango likely for low level moderate turbulence South through West of island mountains.

Marine

High pressure north of the islands will maintain fresh to locally strong trade winds. A Small Craft Advisory for those waters around Maui County and the Big Island will continue over the next several days. The remnants of a front will bring increasing showers to Kauai and Oahu waters today and Friday.

A northwest swell will diminish through today. A second small northwest swell will bring a small bump to surf Saturday. South shore surf may pick up Friday and over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.