West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

South Side

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Lingering clouds and showers will primarily impact Kauai and Oahu today, with more typical trade wind weather over the remainder of the state. Breezy trade winds accompanied by more typical trade wind weather will be felt across the state this weekend and into early next week.

Discussion

Little change to the immediate forecast this morning. Satellite and radar shows the clouds and showers from the old front are starting to lift northward. This will shift the focus of those clouds and showers to Oahu and Kauai this morning, and more towards only Kauai this afternoon. High pressure to the north of the islands will keep trade winds at moderate levels today. The high is expected to strengthen some this weekend, which will result in an uptick in trades to breezy levels.

The overnight soundings showed precipitable water (PW) values near normal for June. Satellite derived PW shows higher than normal values over the central islands at 2 am in association with the moisture from the old front. A drier airmass is upstream of the Big Island. With the trades in place, expect the clouds and showers to be focused over windward locations, with a few showers reaching leeward areas.

There is good model agreement with the ECMWF and GFS that the high pressure system north of the islands will remain in place into early next week.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge north of the region will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast today. Bands of clouds and showers from an old frontal boundary are moving through the western islands. Scattered to numerous showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas with less shower activity over leeward areas. Periods of MVFR conditions remain in the forecast over windward and mountain areas from Kauai to Molokai. The trade winds will push these shower bands westward today with gradual drying trends from east to west.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscurations over Kauai, Oahu and Lanai. Mountain obscurations will likely decrease in coverage today as the cloud bands drift westward.

AIRMET Tango in effect for moderate low level turbulence South through West of island mountains from Kauai to Maui.

Marine

Moderate to strong trade winds will persist through early next week, and a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the typically windy waters around Maui County and the Big Island. A surface high far to the northwest will strengthen and drift to the northeast over the next couple days, then stall far north of the islands. Little change in winds are expected into early next week. The remnants of a front will linger around Kauai and Oahu this morning before moving west of the state.

A small bump to north shore surf is expected Saturday. South shore surf will slowly rise to near seasonal average over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase to near seasonal average as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.