Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 6, 2021. May they rest in peace.

May 9, 1978 – May 28, 2021

Aug. 25, 1969 – May 27, 2021

Stephen Lane Evans Jr., 51, of Keaʻau, passed away on May 27. Born in Junction City, Kansas, he was a handyman.

Services held.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Scarsella of Michigan; son, Kody Lane Thomas Evans of Texas; daughters, Crystal Rose Evans of Virginia and Megan Marie Bronson of Michigan; brother Connor Evans of Oklahoma; sisters, Christine Louise Hunt of Michigan, Callie Evans of Oklahoma and Cashe Evans of Oklahoma; four grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeffrey F. Boothe

April 9, 1954 – May 17, 2021

Dr. Jeffrey F. Boothe, age 67 of Merced, Calif., passed away unexpectedly May 17, 2021.

To know Dr. Jeffrey Boothe is to love him. He was the kind of man who walked into a room and added light, joy and personality to it, filling the room with his infectious, recognizable laugh. He was warm and friendly to everyone he met and his personality was magnetic, an attribute that carried him successfully and happily through his 67 years of life.

Jeff was a family man, devoted to raising his three sons, Brandon, Kyle and Chris, and to his wife Sherry, who was his best friend and the love of his life. Sherry and Jeff shared a love and devotion for one another that was noticed and admired by all who know them. This summer they would have celebrated their 45 wedding anniversary. He also adored his six grandchildren, playing an active part in their lives, and they all adored him right back.

Dr. Boothe was a man who prided himself in his work as a dentist. After graduating dental school in 1984 from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Jeff and his wife Sherry returned to Jeff’s hometown of Merced, CA, to raise their family and open up his dental practice. For 37 years he dedicated himself to his craft of dentistry, and his care and concern for his patients. Dr. Boothe was a member of the California Dental Association, the Seattle Study Club, the Yosemite Dental Society and the Las Vegas Institute for Cosmetic Dentistry.

Growing up, Jeff was an incredible multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and baseball at Merced High School, where he held a basketball scoring record for many years for the most points scored in a game. After high school Jeff spent two years playing basketball at Merced Community College before transferring to University of Texas on scholarship to play basketball for two more years. In 2019 Jeffrey was honored to be inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame for his athletic successes.

Jeff could often be found swinging golf clubs at the Merced Country Club, a favorite place of his to spend a Friday morning with his favorite golf buddies. Jeff had an artistic gift, spending many afternoons painting beautiful watercolor landscapes that fill his home. He was also an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many capacities during his life.

The sounds of Jeff strumming his guitar as he sings “Hotel California,” “Free Fallin” and especially his annual Christmas Elvis impersonation to the tune of “Blue Christmas” will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones.

Jeff Boothe was born April 9, 1954 in Brigham City, UT to Parents Donna Boothe, and Lee Boothe (deceased). Jeff is survived by his wife Sherry, his son Brandon (Julie), son Kyle and son Chris (Stephanie). He is also loved by his six grandchildren, Austin, Avery, Taylor, Brinley, Madyn and Layla, his loving mother Donna and his brothers Jesse (Julie) and Donnie. He is preceded in death by his father Lee and brother Steven.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building located at 1080 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, Calif.

Douglas Earl Herrick

Aug. 24, 1949 – May 3, 2021

Douglas Earl Herrick, 71, of Wailuku, passed away on May 3, 2021, at home. He was born in Boone, Iowa.

Doug loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. If you ever needed help with anything, Doug would be there to lend a hand. Doug had a knack for making things grow. He enjoyed working in the garden, tending to and growing plants to give away. He also enjoyed working as a rural mail carrier, spending time each day to talk with his customers on his route. Doug did not like mail count.

Doug is survived by his wife, Janice Herrick, sons Timothy (Ka’i) Herrick of Wailuku, Seth (Nghi) Herrick of Kihei and Nathan (Ashley) Herrick of Eagle River, AK. He also leaves behind grandchildren Cameron (Kainoa) Jacobson, Taytum, Shaylee and Hali’a Herrick.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Earl Herrick, his mother, Lucille Herrick and his sister, Judith (Larry) Whitmer.

The family sends a special mahalo to Hospice Maui.

Private services will be held.

Memorial condolences may be sent to:

P.O. Box 1264, Wailuku, HI 96793

Joan Claire Binkiewicz

November 11, 1945 – May 19, 2021

Joan Claire Binkiewicz, 75

Our loving sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born in Wailuku, Maui on Nov. 11, 1945 to Ignatius Frank Binkiewicz and Margaret Martha Tavares.

Joan was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School in Makawao and St. Anthony High School in Wailuku. After graduation, she moved to Oʻahu and then Florida where she worked and thoroughly enjoyed her young adulthood with friends and beloved cousins. Joan was well known for her selfless ways and in her typical caring fashion, moved to NY for a few years to help an aunt who was in need. Once her mother relocated to CA, Joanie, once again, picked up and moved to CA to be with and help her family. In CA, Joan worked for the Internal Revenue Service where she remained for over 30 years, the first many years in San Francisco where she received multiple awards and the final years here on Maui. There are many who remember her for her kindness and for always coming to the rescue of those in need. Joan was a loving daughter who devoted herself to the care of her mom and stepdad at home until they passed away. She was the soul and protector of her family and was loved very dearly in return. In her retirement, she gave and found unconditional love in her beloved dogs, Casper and Rocky. She was an angel on loan to this earth and will be forever loved and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is preceded in death by and together now with her dear mother and stepfather, Margaret and Louis Lochs; her father, Ignatius Binkiewicz; and her brother, Bryant Binkie. Joan is survived by and will continue to live in the hearts of her sisters Sandy Wallace, Patricia (Warren) Boldt, Donna (Paul) Binkiewicz-Picard; nephews and nieces David Wallace, Josette Wallace, Kamuela Binkie, Brandi Yap, Bergundi Grosulak, David Boldt, Joe Boldt, Daniel Picard and Mark Picard; aunts Stephanie Rackley and Elfie Tavares, and numerous grand-nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her most beloved dog, Rocky.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St.Joseph’s Church with Mass to begin at 10:45 a.m. and private burial to follow.

The family of Joan Claire Binkiewicz would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hale Makua – Kahului for their compassionate care during her time there.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing and follow all Federal, State and County current guidelines.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.normansmortuary.com