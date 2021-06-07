PC: courtesy.

The Maui Police Department’s Vice Narcotics Division executed search warrants on a Haʻikū man and his home on South Honokala Road on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Police say that through investigation it was learned that an active Butane Honey Oil or BHO lab was suspected to be operating on the premises. BHO is described by police as a marijuana concentrate.

PC: courtesy.

A 39-year-old Haʻikū man, was arrested for two counts of first degree promotion of a harmful drug, first degree commercial promotion of marijuana, and first degree reckless endangering. Police say the man remained in custody at last report pending charges.

The search occurred at 6 a.m. on Friday, based on state warrants that were drafted by a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Police say a request was made for assistance from the Los Angeles based DEA Clandestine Lab team who sent three operators and a chemist to Maui to assist with the investigation.

The Maui Police Department’s clandestine lab team and the Maui Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials “Hazmat” 10 crew also responded to the scene to assist with the safe dismantling of the BHO Lab.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Due to the volatility of BHO labs, the department’s Special Response Team was utilized to execute the warrants on the premises,” according to information provided by Maui police. Upon execution of the warrants, police say the suspect, his girlfriend, and their 13-year-old daughter were located and detained without incident.

PC: courtesy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An initial search of the premises confirmed the presence of the suspected active BHO Lab. Police say a search of the residence resulted in the recovery of 30.88 net pounds of processed marijuana, 20.31 gross pounds of BHO, $569 in US currency and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the lab was constructed of two plastic sheds, placed back to back and separated into two areas of production.