A visitor from Virginia was arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Police say that upon arrival from Los Angeles, Calif., 49-year-old Deirdre Tennant did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

The woman was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Virginia.