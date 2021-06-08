Maui police issued 211 seatbelt citations during the recent Click It Or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign, which ran from May 31 to June 4, 2021.

Over the weeklong campaign, Maui police issued a total of 465 citations for various offenses. Aside from seatbelt infractions, police also issued the following citations:

Child Restraint 17

Pick up Truck (Restrictions) 3

Mobile Electronic Device Prohibited 139

Moving violations 22

Other violations 73

Warning Citations 29

Police also arrested two individuals for Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, as well as 19 other arrests for other offenses.

“The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will continue to show a strong presence on our roadways to enforce all traffic violations. The ultimate goal is to make sure those who utilize our roadways are safe. We humbly ask the public to always drive safely and help us to prevent avoidable crashes that cause injuries and death,” said Sergeant Gregg Rowe, Acting Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The Click It Or Ticket campaign is conducted in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Occupant Protection awareness and enforcement event.