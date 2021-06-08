Hawaii National Bank moves both Maui branches to a new location at 53 S Puʻunene Ave., Suite 101. Photo by JD Pells.

Hawaii National Bank is consolidating its two Maui branches in Kahului and Kīhei into a new Kahului Branch at 53 South Puʻunēnē Ave., Suite 101. The new location will open Monday, June 14, 2021.

Hours at the new location are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and Kupuna Hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The bank’s Kīhei branch closed Jan. 8, 2021. It initially opened 25 years ago at 1325 South Kīhei Road and relocated to 95 East Līpoa St., Bldg. B, in 2009. The current Kahului location, which opened in 1995, will close Friday, June 11, 2021. All Maui operations and customer accounts will be automatically transferred to the new branch with no interruption in banking services, according to Hawaii National Bank.

“Our new Maui Branch is part of Hawaii National Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance the in-branch banking experience,” said Bryan Luke, president and CEO of Hawaii National Bank. “We are pleased to offer an efficient and inviting space along with our industry-leading service.”

The new 1,800-square-foot Kahului Branch, located across Puʻunēnē Ave. from the current branch, features a fresh design with a private conference room, night depository, safe deposit boxes and a 24/7 accessible ATM, along with ample parking.

All Hawaii National Bank locations and hours can be found at HawaiiNational.bank, with information about COVID-19 safety measures. Customers are encouraged to call the Kahului Branch at 808-877-7575 with any questions.

Hawaii National Bank operates 12 branches on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Since 1960, the bank has specialized in serving individual account holders and locally owned, closely-held businesses.