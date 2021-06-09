David “Kawika” Mattos and Glenn Casil will be honored June 29 as recipients of the prestigious Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards. Photos Courtesy of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the prestigious Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards: Glenn Casil, director of operations at the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas; and David “Kawika” Mattos, supervisor at Maui Family Support Services.

Casil and Mattos, along with 16 recipients of $1000 college scholarships, will be honored at the 2021 Gintong Pamana Leadership & Scholarship Awards on Tuesday, June 29, at 5:30 pm at the Maui Beach Hotel.

Limited seats are available for the evening banquet, but the public may also purchase online tickets to access the event’s livestream via Zoom. Sponsorship tables are available and early bird rates for general admission ends on June 13. Go to mauifilipinochamber.com to support the event.

“We are happy to bring back the Gintong Pamana event to honor our leaders in the community, and also hear from our scholars,” said Chris Rabang, president of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce. “It has always been a night of inspiration, which we need at this time, and we are happy to safely ease our social gatherings back on our calendars.”

The Gintong Pamana Leadership honorees are:

Glenn Casil: The Maui High graduate is director of operations at the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas and has been in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years. After completing an Associate Degree at Maui Community College (now University of Hawai’i Maui College), he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management at the University of Hawai’i Manoa. Today, as an active member of Hawaiʻi Management Association, he serves as Chair of the Student/Executive Interchange Committee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community service is a passion of Casil. He participates in island wide initiatives, including the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up, other cleanups and restoration projects. His volunteer efforts include malama activities in Honokowai and Honokohau, and at the Kaheawa wind farms. He also gives time and energy to fundraise, donate food to the Maui Food Bank and gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, and serve dozens of elderly at Kupuna Dinners held during the holiday season. Known as a communicator, Casil enjoys guest speaking invitations to the local college hospitality classes and doing mock interviews at high schools to help students prepare and practice interviewing skills.

David “Kawika” Mattos. He is a supervisor at the Maui Family Support Services and a facilitator at the Aloha House – Addiction Residential Treatment Center. Mattos attended the University of Hawai’i Hilo to study Business Administration. He started as a program manager for the Maui Youth and Family Services boys and girls Residential Intensive Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Later Mattos became a foster parent and provided a home for five boys. After several years as a foster parent, he became the Director for Maui Central Boys & Girls Club, followed by three years as the club’s Executive Director on the Big Island. This began his journey towards selfless service and leadership in the community.

Next he returned to Maui and started at the Paukukalo Boys & Girls Club for five years, helping to make it the most attended and thriving club on Maui. Eventually, he became the Central Maui Island Area Director. He has provided guidance, mentoring and a safe environment for the children of our community and established a culture of respect during his time with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Mattos currently serves as the Program/Supervisor & Facilitator of Kane Connections, a program that teaches men that any man can father a child. As a member of the Hawai’i State Commission on Fatherhood, he served as Chair for two years, and is credited for reviving and revitalizing the organization after many years of inactivity. Through his diligence and determination, the Commission activated its mission to promote healthy family relationships by emphasizing the important role fathers play in the lives of their children. The Commission serves an advisory function to state agencies, making recommendations on programs, services, contracts, policies and laws relating to children and families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also, Mattos’ involvement with Early Childhood Action Strategies helped to further their focus on supporting families with newborns to six years old to involve fathers with their families. Finally, he is part of the Na Leo Kane, an organization under the Hawai’i State Department of Health that focuses on the prevention of family and children’s physical and sexual violence and abuse.

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation also announced the 16 recipients of $1,000 scholarships:

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation is providing $1,000 scholarships to 16 students in 2021. Photos Courtesy of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

Emma Ayersman : daughter of Loren and Lorna Ayersman, graduate of King Kekaulike High School and accepted at Whitworth University, Spokane, WA, majoring in Pre-Physical Therapy.

: daughter of Loren and Lorna Ayersman, graduate of King Kekaulike High School and accepted at Whitworth University, Spokane, WA, majoring in Pre-Physical Therapy. Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay : daughter of Ryan and Jacqueline Baclay, graduate of Lahainaluna High School and accepted at University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Biology.

: daughter of Ryan and Jacqueline Baclay, graduate of Lahainaluna High School and accepted at University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Biology. Liam Caldwell : son of William and Eileen Caldwell, graduate of H.P. Baldwin High School and accepted at Arizona State University, Tempe, majoring in Biological/Biomedical Science.

: son of William and Eileen Caldwell, graduate of H.P. Baldwin High School and accepted at Arizona State University, Tempe, majoring in Biological/Biomedical Science. Jumar Dela Cruz : son of Judy and Marivic Dela Cruz, graduate of Lahainaluna High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Business Administration.

: son of Judy and Marivic Dela Cruz, graduate of Lahainaluna High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Business Administration. Anjeleigh Rabino Dela Cruz : daughter of Florante and Marjorie Dela Cruz, graduate of St. Anthony High School and accepted at University of Washington, Seattle, majoring in Biochemistry

: daughter of Florante and Marjorie Dela Cruz, graduate of St. Anthony High School and accepted at University of Washington, Seattle, majoring in Biochemistry Mai Huynh : daughter of Oanh Huynh, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, majoring in History, Mathematics.

: daughter of Oanh Huynh, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, majoring in History, Mathematics. Maria Hea Arabella Inong : daughter of Noel and Jojie Inong, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Dentistry.

: daughter of Noel and Jojie Inong, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Dentistry. Moses Ligot : son of Rey and Alma Arellano, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Graphic Design.

: son of Rey and Alma Arellano, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, majoring in Graphic Design. Sydnie Matsuda : daughter of Mark and Gwyn Matsuda, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at Pacific University Oregon, Forest Grove, majoring in Education.

: daughter of Mark and Gwyn Matsuda, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at Pacific University Oregon, Forest Grove, majoring in Education. Clouie Salacup : daughter of Edgard and Lyn Salacup, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at San Diego State University, CA, majoring in Psychology.

: daughter of Edgard and Lyn Salacup, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at San Diego State University, CA, majoring in Psychology. Lovely Salazar : daughter of Roberto and Juliana Salazar, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at Seattle University, WA, majoring in Nursing.

: daughter of Roberto and Juliana Salazar, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at Seattle University, WA, majoring in Nursing. Sofia Henalea Stupplebeen : daughter of Troy and Marilyn Stupplebeen, graduate of Kamehameha Schools-Maui and accepted at Seattle University, WA, majoring in Business Marketing, Communication, International Business.

: daughter of Troy and Marilyn Stupplebeen, graduate of Kamehameha Schools-Maui and accepted at Seattle University, WA, majoring in Business Marketing, Communication, International Business. Rayna Lyn Tomita-Cadavona : daughter of Robert and Sheree Cadavona, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i-Maui College, majoring in Culinary Arts.

: daughter of Robert and Sheree Cadavona, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at the University of Hawai’i-Maui College, majoring in Culinary Arts. Cameron Diedre Viernes : daughter of Virgil and Courtney Viernes, currently attending the University of Hawaii-Maui College, majoring in Information Technology.

: daughter of Virgil and Courtney Viernes, currently attending the University of Hawaii-Maui College, majoring in Information Technology. Keeana Agoo Villamar : (Top Scholar), daughter of Marcelo and Alma Villamar, graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy and accepted at Scripps College, Claremont, CA, majoring in English, Environmental Analysis. Completed internships in Psychiatry, Neurology, Marketing in Social Media.

: (Top Scholar), daughter of Marcelo and Alma Villamar, graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy and accepted at Scripps College, Claremont, CA, majoring in English, Environmental Analysis. Completed internships in Psychiatry, Neurology, Marketing in Social Media. Jadynne Zane: daughter of Darryl and Jeremy Zane, graduate of Maui High School and accepted at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

For more information or to purchase event tickets, please visit our website at mauifilipinochamber.com.