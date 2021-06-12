Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:50 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:35 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:40 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A north to northeast pulse is slated to arrive Monday, bumping the surf along north facing shores and some east facing shores with a northern exposure into the small to moderate range. The weaker trade winds slightly lower surf in the small range for the east facing shores over the weekend and into early next week. Surf may increase a foot or so around the middle of next week when the trade winds are expected to return to locally strong. A series of small but long period south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along the south facing shores into next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.