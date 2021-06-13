West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue this week. Low clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with showers more active during nights and mornings. Daytime heating will produce clouds and a few showers over the leeward slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings. Increasing rainfall is possible by midweek.

Discussion

Lowered the PoPs for today a bit to be in better alignment with the high resolution models. Radar has been showing some showers riding in on trades overnight, but rain gages show rainfall totals on the lighter side. Satellite derived precipitable water (PW) continues to show drier than normal PW values over and more than 300 miles upstream of the islands this morning. These were all factors into decreasing the PoPs for today and tonight.

High pressure remains to the north of the islands. This high is expected to move to the east through the middle of the week, and then become stationary. The high will maintain a trade wind flow across the region. Winds have dropped off a bit from a few days ago, but are expected to increase a bit as early as tomorrow. Further strengthening of the winds is possible as we head into the middle to later part of the week.

A frontal system near the dateline is expected to move east, which will help push the above mentioned high eastward. The front is not expected to reach the islands, but moisture from the front will likely get fed into the trade wind low, which will boost rainfall totals. An upper level low forming near the dateline and pushing towards the islands could help to further enhance shower activity. The trade wind flow will help to focus showers over the windward and mountain areas, but as the trades pick up, some of those showers could reach leeward areas from time to time.

Aviation

Moderate easterly trades will continue through Monday, with clouds and showers favoring windward coasts and slopes. MVFR CIGS and VSBYS will be possible in and around showers moving through, especially through the late night and early morning periods.

AIRMET Sierra can’t be ruled out through the late night and early morning hours for windward areas.

Marine

A high north of the islands will move east and weaken through Wednesday. The high will then become stationary and strengthen far northeast of Hawaii. Moderate to fresh easterly trade winds will persist through the week.

Surf will remain well below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores through the week. A rather short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores tonight through Wednesday night. Southern hemisphere swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Surf along the south facing shores will build through the second half of the week. Moderate trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the coming week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

