Blood Bank of Hawai‘i in Urgent Need of Donors on Maui

June 14, 2021, 12:22 PM HST
2 Comments
The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi is in urgent need of donors on Maui for all blood types, particularly O-/O+.

Healthy donors interested in giving blood on Maui may register at  bbh.org, or call 808-848-4770.

A blood drive will be held July 20-22, 2021 at the Cameron Center on Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

Organizers say each donation can save up to three lives.

Founded in 1941, BBH is a non-profit organization committed to providing a safe and reliable supply of blood, blood products and related transfusion services to Hawaii’s patients. BBH is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, accredited by AABB, and a founding member of America’s Blood Centers, the nation’s largest network of community-based blood programs. For more information, visit BBH.org.  

