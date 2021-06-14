Māʻalaea Harbor. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A California man was found unresponsive during a snorkeling trip off of Maui on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Māʻalaea Harbor regarding the incident, which was reported at around 2:58 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, in the “Coral Gardens” area.

Police say life-saving measures were performed on board; however, those measures proved futile.

The man has since been identified as 75-year-old Samuel Park of California.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.