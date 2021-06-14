Maui News
California Man Found Unresponsive During Snorkeling Trip Off Maui
A
A
A
A California man was found unresponsive during a snorkeling trip off of Maui on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of Māʻalaea Harbor regarding the incident, which was reported at around 2:58 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, in the “Coral Gardens” area.
Police say life-saving measures were performed on board; however, those measures proved futile.
The man has since been identified as 75-year-old Samuel Park of California.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Woman Airlifted from “Olivine Pools” on Maui During Ocean Rescue 2Cockfighting Investigation on Moloka‘i Nets Two Arrests 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending June 13, 2021 4June 12, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 104 Cases (102 Confirmed, 2 Probable) 5Letters: Too Many Tourists, Bad Visitor Experiences, Global Vaccination Effort & Spreading Happiness Program 6ST*BA Collaborates with Maui-Grown Artists for Next Public Art Project in Wailuku