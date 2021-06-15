A second person is dead following a police involved shootout in Hilo over the weekend. Hawai’i Island Police say a 91-year-old relative of the deceased suspect appeared to go into cardiac arrest during police response to a domestic incident at the Mokuhonua Lane residence on Sunday night.

Police say that as officers arrived and contacted the occupants of the home to investigate, a male party emerged from a back room of the home with a semi-automatic rifle and began firing at officers. The officers were able to retreat, and one officer was able to return fire and struck the suspect. The suspect, who has been identified 34-year-old Ryan Yukiharu Santos, fired multiple shots at officers and their marked police vehicles from two semi-automatic rifles, according to an updated police report.

Police and responding paramedics performed CPR on Santos; however, he died at the scene.

During the course of the incident, police say an elderly male relative of the suspect appeared to go into cardiac arrest. He was transported by medics to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say it is believed the relative died from a medical condition; however, an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Autopsies on both Santos and his 91-year-old relative are scheduled for this morning.

There were no reported injuries to other individuals within the residence, surrounding neighbors, or the responding officers.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this attempted first-degree murder investigation. Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call Hawai’i Island Police.