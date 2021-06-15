Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells

Starting today, all restrictions on interisland travel are ending. Passengers traveling from O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i or Hawai‘i Island will no longer be required to complete a Safe Travels profile or provide proof of a pre-travel test or vaccination when traveling to other counties within the state. This only applies to travel within the State of Hawai‘i.

The mandatory traveler quarantine remains in effect for travel from out of state. Passengers arriving from the mainland or internationally are still required to complete a Safe Travels profile and either complete the required 10-day travel quarantine or receive a quarantine exception.

The State of Hawai‘i will grant exceptions to those with an approved pre-travel test from a Trusted Partner Lab.

Also effective today, fully vaccinated travelers, with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Hawai’i, can upload their vaccination information to be exempt from the Trans-Pacific travel quarantine. Travelers are considered fully vaccinated on the 15th day after completing their final vaccine dose.

At this time, the State of Hawai‘i will not accept Trans-Pacific exceptions for vaccinations administered outside of Hawai‘i.

State Full Vaccination Rate is 55%; Maui County is at 46%

Through June 14, 2021, an estimated 1,610,827 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 280,082 pharmacy doses, 160,470 federal agency doses, and 1,170,275 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 61 percent of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 55 percent have completed full vaccination.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 57 percent (95,231) of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 46 percent (76,794) have completed a full course of vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 172,025 doses among a total population base of 166,378. *The county tallies do not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

At 60% Vaccination Rate

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 60%, the state will accept proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

At 70% Vaccination Rate, Safe Travels Ends

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 70%, ALL restrictions on travel will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. Gov. Ige said that at this benchmark, he plans to drop the indoor mask mandate as well.