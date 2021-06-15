Maui Business

McDonald’s of Hawaiʻi Hosts First Ever Drive-up Hiring Event, June 19

June 15, 2021, 3:13 PM HST
1 Comment
McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaiʻi is hosting a statewide “Drive-Up Hiring Day” to meet hiring demands and expedite the job interview process from 10 a.m. to the late afternoon on Saturday, June 19. End times vary by restaurant.

Participating Maui restaurants include:

  • Kahului
  • Kīhei
  • Pukalani
  • Lahaina

Interested candidates can drive up to one of the 38 participating McDonald’s restaurants for an interview on the spot. Candidates can fill out an online application during the event or ahead of time by visiting McDonalds.com/careers or texting “apply” to 36453.

To adhere to safety protocols, McDonald’s crew members will wear facemasks while interviewing candidates who are to remain in their vehicles. Job candidates are also required to wear facemasks.

“Whether someone is looking for a cool summer job or rewarding career, we have various positions available across all restaurants to help people get back to work,” said Deniz Civelek, Field People Manager, McDonald’s of Hawaiʻi. “Job candidates can land an immediate interview right then and there, that’s both safe and very convenient.”

McDonald’s offers competitive weekly pay, flexible hours, advancement opportunities, employee discounts and college tuition assistance apart of its Archways to Opportunity program.

“From healthcare to IT professionals, teachers to small business owners, lawyers, accountants and politicians – countless career paths have begun at McDonald’s. A job with McDonald’s provides a chance to learn transferable skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication,” according to the company announcement.

Below is a list of other participating restaurants around the state:

Oahu

Honolulu

  • Kamehameha Shopping Center
  • Keīeaumoku
  • King Street
  • Koapaka (3299 N. Nimitz Highway)
  • Makiki
  • Nimitz
  • Palolo
  • Waiakamilo
  • Waikīkī Beach

Central

  • ʻAiea
  • Moanalua
  • Pearl City Gateway
  • Salt Lake
  • Stadium Mall
  • Wahiawa
  • Waikele
  • Waipahu

Westside

  • Kapolei
  • Kapolei West
  • Walmart Kapolei
  • Nānākuli
  • Waiʻanae

Windward

  • Kailua
  • Kaneʻohe
  • Marine Corps Base (Kaneʻohe)
  • Temple Valley

Eastside

  • ʻĀina Haina

Hawaiʻi Island

  • Hilo
  • Puna Kai Shopping Center
  • Kona Commons
  • Kealakekua
  • Waimea

Kauaʻi

  • Līhuʻe
  • Waipouli
Comments

