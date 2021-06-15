McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaiʻi is hosting a statewide “Drive-Up Hiring Day” to meet hiring demands and expedite the job interview process from 10 a.m. to the late afternoon on Saturday, June 19. End times vary by restaurant.

Participating Maui restaurants include:

Kahului

Kīhei

Pukalani

Lahaina

Interested candidates can drive up to one of the 38 participating McDonald’s restaurants for an interview on the spot. Candidates can fill out an online application during the event or ahead of time by visiting McDonalds.com/careers or texting “apply” to 36453.

To adhere to safety protocols, McDonald’s crew members will wear facemasks while interviewing candidates who are to remain in their vehicles. Job candidates are also required to wear facemasks.

“Whether someone is looking for a cool summer job or rewarding career, we have various positions available across all restaurants to help people get back to work,” said Deniz Civelek, Field People Manager, McDonald’s of Hawaiʻi. “Job candidates can land an immediate interview right then and there, that’s both safe and very convenient.”

McDonald’s offers competitive weekly pay, flexible hours, advancement opportunities, employee discounts and college tuition assistance apart of its Archways to Opportunity program.

“From healthcare to IT professionals, teachers to small business owners, lawyers, accountants and politicians – countless career paths have begun at McDonald’s. A job with McDonald’s provides a chance to learn transferable skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication,” according to the company announcement.

Below is a list of other participating restaurants around the state:

Oahu

Honolulu

Kamehameha Shopping Center

Keīeaumoku

King Street

Koapaka (3299 N. Nimitz Highway)

Makiki

Nimitz

Palolo

Waiakamilo

Waikīkī Beach

Central

ʻAiea

Moanalua

Pearl City Gateway

Salt Lake

Stadium Mall

Wahiawa

Waikele

Waipahu

Westside

Kapolei

Kapolei West

Walmart Kapolei

Nānākuli

Waiʻanae

Windward

Kailua

Kaneʻohe

Marine Corps Base (Kaneʻohe)

Temple Valley

Eastside

ʻĀina Haina

Hawaiʻi Island

Hilo

Puna Kai Shopping Center

Kona Commons

Kealakekua

Waimea

Kauaʻi