Maui News

Three Maui Student Golfers Awarded 1st Ann Seki Academic Scholarship

June 16, 2021, 7:11 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Scholarship recipients: Anson Cabello; Lana Calibuso-Kwee; and Joy Callinan

Three Maui County Junior golfers are the first recipients of the Ann Seki Academic Scholarship.  Each recipient received $1,000 each for use towards academic programs. The Ann Seki Memorial Scholarship is partnered with Eddie and Renee Lees Lil Linksters nonprofit.

This years recipients are Joy Callinan, Seabury High School graduate; Lana Calibuso-Kwee, Baldwin High School graduate; and Anson Cabello, a student at Kamehameha Maui High School.

Callinan completed her freshman year at North Dakota University and is double majoring in commercial aviation and unmanned aircraft. She is currently competing on the womens golf team on a  scholarship.  

Calibuso-Kwee graduated from Baldwin High School with honors and has a golf scholarship to attend Texas A&M.  She will be enrolling in August after a busy summer golf schedule.

Cabello just completed his sophomore year at Kamehameha HS Maui and is currently ranked as the No. 2 junior in the state.  He also has a busy tournament schedule this summer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“All individuals were truly grateful for this opportunity,” according to organizers. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Thank you for choosing me as one of the recipients for this generous gift,” said Callinan. “I am truly grateful and honored to have such support and I hope I can see you all soon.”

Eddie Lee PGA encourages all junior golfers in Maui County to apply for next year. For more information contact [email protected]

Pic 1 Joy Callinan 
Pic 2 Anson Cabello 
Pic 3 Lana Calibuso – Kwee 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1One Case of “Delta” Variant Detected in Hawai‘i by State Lab 2California Man Found Unresponsive During Snorkeling Trip Off Maui 3Interisland Quarantine Ends Today 4Maui Film Industry Reels Up in 2021: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Guy Fieri, HBO, Hallmark and More 5Woman Airlifted from “Olivine Pools” on Maui During Ocean Rescue 6Cockfighting Investigation on Moloka‘i Nets Two Arrests