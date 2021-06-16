Scholarship recipients: Anson Cabello; Lana Calibuso-Kwee; and Joy Callinan

Three Maui County Junior golfers are the first recipients of the Ann Seki Academic Scholarship. Each recipient received $1,000 each for use towards academic programs. The Ann Seki Memorial Scholarship is partnered with Eddie and Renee Lees Lil Linksters nonprofit.

This years recipients are Joy Callinan, Seabury High School graduate; Lana Calibuso-Kwee, Baldwin High School graduate; and Anson Cabello, a student at Kamehameha Maui High School.

Callinan completed her freshman year at North Dakota University and is double majoring in commercial aviation and unmanned aircraft. She is currently competing on the womens golf team on a scholarship.

Calibuso-Kwee graduated from Baldwin High School with honors and has a golf scholarship to attend Texas A&M. She will be enrolling in August after a busy summer golf schedule.

Cabello just completed his sophomore year at Kamehameha HS Maui and is currently ranked as the No. 2 junior in the state. He also has a busy tournament schedule this summer.

“All individuals were truly grateful for this opportunity,” according to organizers.

“Thank you for choosing me as one of the recipients for this generous gift,” said Callinan. “I am truly grateful and honored to have such support and I hope I can see you all soon.”

Eddie Lee PGA encourages all junior golfers in Maui County to apply for next year. For more information contact [email protected]

