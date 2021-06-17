Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:36 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:10 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:48 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:12 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:30 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain near or above the summertime average during the next 7 days, as a series of long- period south swells move through the island chain. South shore surf will slowly build during the next several days, peak Saturday night through Monday near High Surf Advisory levels, then gradually lower into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through the weekend. A couple back to back small northwest swells could give north shore surf a boost Sunday night through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady at slightly below seasonal levels through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.