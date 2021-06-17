Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 12:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:10 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 03:48 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:12 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 02:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain near or above the summertime average during the next 7 days, as a series of long- period south swells move through the island chain. South shore surf will slowly build during the next several days, peak Saturday night through Monday near High Surf Advisory levels, then gradually lower into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through the weekend. A couple back to back small northwest swells could give north shore surf a boost Sunday night through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady at slightly below seasonal levels through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Film Industry Reels Up in 2021: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Guy Fieri, HBO, Hallmark and More  2Speed Limit Reduced to 35 mph on Pi‘ilani Highway Between Uwapo and Līpoa  3Maui Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man  4Paddlers Rescued from Capsized Outrigger Canoe in Maui Waters  5No Public Aerial Fireworks Displays, No Firecracker Sales on Maui this July Fourth  6#HIGotVaccinated Announces First Winners