Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain near or above the summertime average during the next 7 days, as a series of long- period south swells move through the island chain. South shore surf will slowly build during the next several days, peak Saturday night through Monday near High Surf Advisory levels, then gradually lower into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through the weekend. A couple back to back small northwest swells could give north shore surf a boost Sunday night through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady at slightly below seasonal levels through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
