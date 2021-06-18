Kahoma Residential Subdivision. PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

The remaining three families of the Kahoma Residential Subdivision received keys to their homes in April, marking the completion of Habitat for Humanity Maui’s affordable housing project in Lahaina. This project featured 10 single family homes offering three floorplans ranging from 850-1,200 square feet.

The families selected for Habitat Maui’s Homeownership Program fall within 25% to 80% of the Maui County median income and demonstrate a critical need for safe and affordable housing.

“Owning a home and to be able to build and teach our children as we grow together is a blessing and life lesson in itself. It is a place of gathering where we will spend the most important times in our lives. This would not have been possible without the kokua and hand up of Habitat Maui,” said partner family, Shannon Ii.

“Families thrive when they have a stable place to live,” said Family Services Director, Matt Bachman. “A stable home provides families with a sense of belonging and enables children to feel safe and ready to succeed,” he said.

This project was led by Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Project Manager, Justin Dudoit, and brought in more than 600 volunteers who contributed over 13,000 volunteer hours.

“This project would not have been successful without the continuous help of our volunteers. We had volunteers from all over the country and many were from our local community. Everyone coming together helped to change the lives of ten families and made the dream of homeownership a reality,” said Community Relations Director, Yvonne McClean. “This is exactly what building a sense of community is about,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity Maui’s current and upcoming projects include critical repairs and retrofits for struggling homeowners, new construction home builds for Hawaiian Home Lands lessees, and in the near future a new construction development in Hāna, Maui featuring 25 single family homes.