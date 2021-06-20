Maui Now file photo 2018.

The Honolulu Film Office announce the start of production on the CBS series “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”

“We are thrilled to welcome NCIS: Hawai‘i,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This represents another major production in the long-line of blockbuster hits by CBS Studios filmed right here on O‘ahu. High-end film productions like NCIS represent one of the strongest and most immediate forms of economic diversification available to us, which is particularly important now as we find ways to sustainably jumpstart our economy.”

“A network-based television series like NCIS will typically employ 250–300 mostly local crew members,” said Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau. “In addition, the production will usually work with over 500 different vendors and hire thousands of background extras during the six to nine months of production. According to Olsberg SPI, a leading global film industry data analysis firm, an average of 67% of a project’s budget is spent in business sectors outside of the production, which is welcome news for our local economy.”

NCIS: Hawai‘i is the fourth television series and eighth major project to take up residence in Honolulu since the start of the pandemic including CBS Studio’s MAGNUM PI, the Disney+ Doogie Houser remake, DOOGIE KAMEALOHA and a Sony for Amazon series.

All productions follow city, state and union COVID-19 safety protocols and have operated without incident on O‘ahu since June 3, 2021 when production was allowed to restart.

Here on Maui, Maui Film Commissioner Tracy Bennett, said the County of Maui has done nearly $40 million of business since last August when major productions returned to Maui County after the lockdown over a year ago.