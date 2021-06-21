Maui Business

TravisMathew Expands to West Maui with New Store at The Shops at Wailea

June 21, 2021, 7:58 AM HST
The Premier Men’s Clothing and Golf Apparel Retailer Opens Its First Wailea Location. PC: courtesy

TravisMathew, a premier golf apparel and lifestyle brand inspired by the California coast, is now open at The Shops at Wailea.

Located in The Shops’ middle valley near Quiksilver and in place of what used to be The Walking Company, TravisMathew is open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maui residents and visitors can shop from an extensive collection of everyday men’s apparel, activewear and accessories created to represent the surf, sand and sun lifestyle. Products range from t-shirts and shorts to button-ups and golf polos.

“TravisMathew brings a new dynamic to The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “This brand brings so much for men’s apparel and the entire shopping experience. We believe it will be a real hit with our target customers.”

The 1,965-square foot store also features old-school arcade games and a glass ping pong table, which is iconic at all their retail locations, adding a playful element. Two big-screen TVs allows customers to catch up on their favorite sports as they browse the latest TravisMathew designs.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to open a new store in Hawaiʻi,” said TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis. “Not only will we offer our full collection of products—from golf to lifestyle and vacation apparel, but the store will also exclusively carry the Hawaiʻi state capsule products from our Destinations Collection.” 

