Live @ the MACC presents a special event featuring Hālau KekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻIliahi, one of Maui’s most successful hālau. Courtesy of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center hosts a special Live @ the MACC performance and talk story, “Behind the Curtain: Mālama I Ke Ahi” with Hālau KekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻIliahi, an award-winning Maui hālau.

The event will be streamed Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. HST on the MACC website, its Facebook and YouTube pages and on Akakū channel 55.

Iliahi & Haunani Paredes (from left). Courtesy of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Founded in 2004, Hālau KekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻIliahi has brought many honors, awards and much grace to the Maui Nui community under the artistic vision of Nā Kumu Hula ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes.

Viewers can tune in to “Mālama I Ke Ahi”, a special performance and talk story from the Castle Theater as they share their return to their teachings and source of knowledge, reflections on the late Loea Hula Aunty Pat Namaka Bacon, and the beauty that nurtures their creativity and demand for perfection.

All Live @ the MACC events are free of charge. Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online at www.mauiarts/org/donate.

“The MACC remains closed to the public on a daily basis, following state and county COVID-19 guidelines. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, while still experiencing an extended ‘intermission,’ remains committed that—when it truly CAN happen SAFELY on Maui, it WILL happen at the MACC.”

For more information log on to MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.