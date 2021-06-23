Maui Ocean Center launches Nā Hoa Kai (Ocean Friend) annual membership for kamaʻāina. PC: Maui Ocean Center.

Maui Ocean Center launches its Nā Hoa Kai annual membership for Hawaiʻi residents on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The kamaʻāina Ocean Friend program, was established many years ago and has more than 3,700 active members.

Maui Ocean Center was closed for ten months during COVID-19, and reopened in January with seasonal prices. According to the MOC, kamaʻāina ticket and membership prices will remain static throughout the year.

Kamaʻāina annual membership includes:

Unlimited, year round admission 365 days a year

15% discount on purchases at Maui Ocean Treasures (excluding Pandora and sale items)

20% discount at both Seascape Restaurant and Reef Café (excluding alcohol and gratuity)

One complimentary Maui Ocean Treasures reusable bag

SEA-News e-subscription

Exclusive pre-invitations and advance buying privileges to Maui Ocean Center special events

A one-time 20% discount on additional general admission rate (non-kamaʻāina rate) for up to two guests.

For members traveling to the continental US, discounted admission at select US based aquariums and zoos. (Due to COVID-19, this will be updated and available by Aug. 1, 2021).

Kamaʻāina annual membership prices are $75 per adult (13–64 years), $60 per child (4–12 years), and $65 per adult (65+ years). An ʻohana flex pass including two adults (13 plus years) and two interchangeable children (4-12 years) is also available at $240, with additional children at $45 per child. All prices are subject to 6% processing fee and 4.167% State of Hawaiʻi tax.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Kamaʻāina are important to us year round, so we created this special rate as our mahalo for their ongoing support of Maui Ocean Center. We have all been through a challenging year, so this gives our residents the opportunity to enjoy nature’s beauty beyond the surface and continue to make meaningful memories,” said Tapani Vuori, General Manager. “In support of our ongoing commitment to marine conservation, we will also make a $5 donation in the membership name to the Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization,” says Vuori.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kamaʻāina must provide a valid State of Hawaiʻi government issued identification in order to receive the kamaʻāina membership price. Memberships purchased before July 4, 2021 will not be eligible for a refund.

For more information about Maui Ocean Center’s Na Hoa Kai membership, visit mauioceancenter.com/membership