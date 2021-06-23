Image courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea released its calendar of signature Hawaiian cultural events. Guests of all ages can again enjoy complimentary cultural activities and live entertainment, including hula dancing, coconut weaving and lei making.

“We are thrilled to bring back all the exciting activities we missed out on last summer,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “At The Shops at Wailea, we are committed to not only being the premier shopping and dining destination on Maui, but also a place where guests can enjoy live music, learn about Hawaiian culture and create memories with their ʻohana.”

The schedule of events include:

• Lei Po’o Making: Mondays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Keiki (children) and adults can learn how to weave a basic basket ti leaf lei using flowers and ferns which can be worn on the head or around your neck.

• Coconut Husking: Tuesdays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Demonstrations of traditional and modern methods in husking a coconut.

Image courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

• Coconut Frond Weaving: Thursdays 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Make your own keepsake to take home as a memory of your visit to Maui. This class is perfect for both adults and keiki (children).

• Polynesian Show: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This performance will showcase the graceful Hawaiian hula as well as other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

• Papa Hula: 4 to 5 p.m.

Discover the art of Hawaiian hula while having a good time during this fun for all ages dance workshop.

Activities and parking are free and welcome guests of all ages and will take place throughout the Center.

“Our cultural activities highlight our treasured Hawaiian and Polynesian culture,” added Whitt. “The variety of our activities allows there to be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Image courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

Activities will be limited in size and will be on a first come basis. Current Maui County Health ordinances will be enforced for the safety and comfort of all guests.

For a complete calendar of events, activity descriptions and entertainment details, see here.