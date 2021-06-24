Maui News
Deteriorated Play Features Result in Immediate Closure of Kahului Park Playground
The County of Maui, Department of Parks and Recreation announced the immediate closure of the Kahului Park Playground due to the deterioration of the play features, resulting in safety concerns.
The Department of Parks and Recreation apologized for any inconvenience to the community.
