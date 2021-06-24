West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before 8am, then isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light to moderate trade winds today will diminish Friday and Saturday with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected. Showers will be limited with clouds increasing in the afternoon hours. Trade wind weather returns Sunday and continues into next week with showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Discussion

Overnight satellite and radar imagery showed overcast clouds and showers moving into windward areas of Maui and the Big Island, while other windward locations are experiencing passing showers. This trend will continue into the morning hours before partial clearing in the late morning and early afternoon. Leeward locations on the smaller islands may see a stray shower through the early morning hours. A ridge about 200 miles north of Kauai will allow light to moderate trade winds to hold today with protected leeward locations seeing sea breezes and cloud buildups in the afternoon. The ridge will move slowly SE through the day and winds will weaken and turn out of the southeast later tonight. With light southeastly flow expected Friday and Saturday, most island will see a nighttime land breeze and daytime sea breeze regime with increasing afternoon clouds and limited showers over interior sections. Substantial warming aloft with keep the atmosphere stable and showers will be limited in coverage and intensity. The ridge will retreat to the north Sunday and next week, allowing trade winds to return.

Aviation

A weak ridge north of the state will move south slowly today and lighten the winds, which will allow for sea breezes to develop in many areas west of the Big Island. Clouds, and possibly some light showers, will tend to form in the afternoon hours over leeward, interior, and/or mauka sections as sea breezes take hold. Land breezes will develop as the land cools overnight and cloudiness dissipates. VFR conditions will predominate.

No AIRMETs are in effect nor expected through the day.

Marine

A stalled front north of the region will keep a weak ridge in place northeast of the island chain through Saturday. This ridge will build in north of the islands from Sunday onward. Light to moderate trades will prevail through Saturday, then strengthen to moderate to breezy levels from Sunday through the middle of next week. Small Craft Advisories may be needed for the windier waters around Maui and the Big Island during this time period.

Surf along south facing shores will see a series of south swells over the next week. These swells should produce surf heights near the summertime average heights (5 ft) through the middle of next week. The current tiny northwest swell will diminish today, before a new northwest swell builds in from Friday into early Sunday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to weak trade winds over and upstream of the island chain.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

