Maui Coronavirus Updates

2 Cases of “Delta” Variant Detected on Maui; DOH Confirms 13 Cases in Four Counties

June 25, 2021, 12:09 PM HST
* Updated June 25, 12:15 PM
22 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division has detected a total of 13 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant of concern.

To date, nine cases of the Delta variant have been detected on O‘ahu, two on Maui, one on Kaua‘i and one on Hawai‘i island.

“The rapid spread of the Delta variant is troubling, but not surprising,” said State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond in a department press release. “Cases of this particular strain of COVID-19 have doubled every two weeks in other jurisdictions so we expected it to move quickly after it was first detected on O‘ahu earlier this month.”

The Delta variant is more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 and state health officials say preliminary research shows that it results in a higher rate of severe illness than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

“Prevention is the best treatment,” said Kaua‘i District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “The vaccines provide excellent protection against the Delta variant and other COVID strains. You can protect yourself and slow the spread by getting vaccinated today.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We believe the nine cases most recently identified represent seven or eight separate introductions into the state,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the acting State Epidemiologist. “Unfortunately, we can expect case numbers to grow. People who are not vaccinated face a greater risk than those protected by vaccines.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and unvaccinated people who may have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 are urged to be tested.

State health officials note that free COVID-19 vaccines are widely available statewide. Information on where to get vaccinated is available at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (22)
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Hawaiʻi Eases Travel and Gathering Guidelines on July 8 as Vaccination Rate Nears 60% 2More Enforcement Sought as Tourism Impacts Are Felt Along Hāna Highway 3Stage 1 Water Shortage Declaration for Upcountry Maui Takes Effect July 2 4Kīhei Caffe Expands to West Maui at Lahaina Gateway 5June 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 42 Cases 6Maui Police Say Officer was Assaulted During Attempted Arrest in Kahului