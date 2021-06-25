Maui Coronavirus Updates

#HIGotVaccinated Week Two Winners Include One Maui and Four O‘ahu Residents

June 25, 2021, 2:31 PM HST
Top: (L to R) Alan Matsui; and Brent Muraoka.
Bottom: (L to R) Gary Oliveira of Maui; Jon Bynes; and Sarah Delgadillo.

Five Hawaiʻi residents were selected as winners of the week two #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway including:

  • Gary Oliveira of Maui – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
  • Sarah Delgadillo of Oʻahu – 100,000 HawaiianMiles
  • Jon Bynes of Oʻahu – Two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines
  • Brent Muraoka of Oʻahu – Roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Alan Matsui of Oʻahu – Roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

The Independent Hawaiʻi Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

Week three winners will be announced on July 2. Hawaiʻi residents 18 and older who get vaccinated by June 30 can enter to win a number of other prizes at HIGotVaccinated.com

Nearly twenty businesses have donated prizes to incentivize vaccination. More than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals throughout the month of June for vaccinated individuals. The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.

