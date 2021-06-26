Maui Fire Department training. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Fire Department is conducting a series of live fire wildland training exercises from Wednesday, June 30 through Friday, July 2.

The training will take place on a parcel of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands terrain southeast of the intersection of Maunaloa Highway and Puʻupeʻelua Avenue in Hoʻolehua.

The training will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the training, Molokaʻi residents can expect to see possible smoke and flames in the immediate area.

These training evolutions give Maui Fire Department fire fighters on Molokaʻi an opportunity to train in realistic conditions to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season, while at the same time eliminating some of the wildfire fuel loads.

For public safety as well as the safety of the fire crews, MFD asks everyone to please avoid the immediate areas that they are operating in, in an effort to spectate during the training. There may be periods of heavy smoke that limit visibility. Fire crews and fire apparatus will be operating on and adjacent to the unimproved roads in the area. The Maui Fire Department appreciates everyone’s cooperation and continued support.