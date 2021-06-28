A Nevada woman is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Travanda Bonds, 52, of Nevada arrived on Maui from Los Angeles, California on June 28, without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and without approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Bonds was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Nevada, according to police.