The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 3.3 and 3.8, Golf Course Road and Waihuali Street, on Wednesday, June 30 through Friday, July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 5.2 and 6.9, North Kīhei Road and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 19.8, Aholo Road, on Tuesday, June 29 through Thursday, July 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Kapalua: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction near mile marker 31.3, Plantation Drive, on Wednesday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, North Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.3 and 2.8, Kaiwahine Street and Līpoa Parkway, on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility and concrete work.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 0.7, on Monday, June 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.5 and 1.7, on Friday, July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement work.

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2.5, on Wednesday, June 30 through Thursday, July 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Saturday, June 26 through Friday, July 2, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

Haʻikū (24/7, weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, June 26 through Friday, July 2, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.8 and 4.8, North Firebreak Road and Hāliʻimaile Road, on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings.

Makawao (night work): Full side three-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 7.2, Old Haleakalā Highway and Makawao Avenue, on Monday evening, June 28, through Thursday morning, July 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. The intersection at Haleakalā Highway and Makani Road will be completely closed each night so detours are in place at Old Haleakalā Highway junction and Makawao Avenue intersection.

Makawao (weekend/night work): Full side three-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.2, Makani Road and Makawao Avenue, on Friday evening, June 25, through Saturday morning, June 26, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side is contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

Makawao (night work): Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.8, Makawao Avenue and Haleakalā Highway intersection, on Thursday evening, July 1, through Friday morning, July 2, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side is contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Makawao: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 7.3, Kolohala Drive and Kamehameiki Road, on Monday, June 28, through Friday, July 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.7, Maui Veterans “Mokulele” Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, June 30, through Friday, July 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Note: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting