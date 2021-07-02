Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland, from Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe under the direction of kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, took home the 2021 title of Miss Aloha Hula.

She earned 1,114 points, just one more than her nearest competitor.

Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai of Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea under the direction of Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe, was named first runner-up; and Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry, of Ke Kai O Kahiki under the direction of Kumu Hula La‘akea Perry, was the third place finisher with 1,100 points. Perry also won the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Hawaiian Language Award.

Miss Aloha Hula performances are available for viewing here.

The event took a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is not a public or in-person event. It was recorded last week in Hilo, but is being broadcast this week.

Others soloists competing in this year’s event were:

The solo event was broadcast Thursday night. Day two of competition will be broadcast tonight featuring Kahiko or ancient hula; followed by the ʻAuana, or modern hula competition on Saturday. While the dancers were filmed last week, results are not released until the upcoming air dates.

Maui hālau competing this year include:

Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona

under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi under the direction of Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes

Online Streaming:

Watch the 58th Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Competition on Hawaiʻi News Now each night beginning at 6 p.m. HST, July 1-3, 2021. Online streaming is available at the following link.

Broadcast Information:

2021 Miss Aloha Hula Competition

July 1, 2021 | 6 p.m. HST–10 p.m. HST on KFVE

Encore: July 3, 2021 | 1 p.m. HST–5 p.m. HST on KHNL

Encore: July 3, 2021 | 1 p.m. HST–5 p.m. HST on KFVE

2021 Kahiko Competition

July 2, 2021 | 6 p.m. HST–10:30 p.m. HST on KFVE

Encore: July 4, 2021 | 12:30 p.m. HST–5 p.m. HST on KHNL

Encore: July 4, 2021 | 1 p.m. HST–5:30 p.m. HST on KFVE

2021 ʻAuana Competition

July 3, 2021 | 6 p.m. HST–10:30 p.m. HST on KFVE

Encore: July 3, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. HST–5 p.m. HST on KHNL

Encore: July 5, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. HST–10:30 p.m. HST on KFVE