There will be no public aerial fireworks display on Maui this year for the Fourth of July holiday, and retailers are not selling firecrackers, so no firecracker permits are being sold.

Consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground, do not require a permit and can be purchased between through 8 a.m. July 4, 2021.

The Maui Fire Department issued reminders to residents about rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the holiday weekend. The added enforcement began Friday, July 2 and continues through this weekend.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

“The use of fireworks to celebrate the start of a new year and the Fourth of July is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy,” fire officials said in a press release. “Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries. To ensure our community can continue celebrating these holidays with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with its use please remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety. The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place… Leave fireworks to the professionals.”