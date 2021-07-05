Maui News
Lānaʻi Gym Building Improvements Underway
An improvement project is underway at the Lānaʻi Gym Building, with construction expected to continue through June 1, 2022.
The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that the project includes roof replacement, wood repairs, lead paint abatement, and painting.
The gym has been closed due to the pandemic. It will remain closed while project construction is ongoing. For safety reasons, the public is asked to remain outside construction area barriers.
The construction contract was awarded to F&H Construction.
Comments
