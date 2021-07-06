Hawaiʻi Senate Chambers. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority (4.29.21)

The Hawaiʻi State Senate will convene today at 11:30 a.m. for a veto override session as they consider acting upon bills vetoed but Governor David Ige.

To view the Senate floor session, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdECiVBSzaY.

During this veto override session, the Legislature will convene in its respective chambers to reconsider the vetoed bills. In order to override the veto, a two-thirds vote of all members in each chamber is needed.

Vetoed bills may also be amended to meet the governor’s objections. Only one reading is required for passage in each chamber.

Once the amended measures are transmitted to the Governor, he has 10 days to act.

On June 21, Gov. Ige notified legislative leaders and key lawmakers of his intent to veto 28 out of 268 bills passed during the 2021 Hawai‘i legislative session. A complete list of bills on the Intent to Veto List is available at the following link.