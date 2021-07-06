Maui News

Kama‘ole Solar Project Virtual Open House, July 13

July 6, 2021, 8:48 AM HST
Kamaʻole Solar proposed project site map.

A proposed 40 megawatt solar photovoltaic energy project with 160 MWh battery energy storage is proposed for development on Haleakalā Ranch land in the South Maui community of Kīhei.

A Virtual Open House to discuss the proposed Kama‘ole Solar Project in South Maui takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday July 13, 2021.

During the virtual meeting, the public will have a chance to hear updates about the studies from the project team related to cultural and archeological features, flora and fauna, and visual simulations. Following the presentation, there will be time for Q&A and comments.

Kama‘ole Solar LLC is a joint venture between Potentia Renewable Developments LLC and Peg Gen Holdings LLC. The project has signed a Power Purchase Agreement through Hawaiian Electric’s competitive process.

If approved, the Kama‘ole Solar Project will be located on Haleakalā Ranch land in Kīhei in the Kama‘ole Ahupua‘a of Maui.

To request a registration link or send comments directly, email  [email protected]

