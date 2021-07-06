Courtesy of Maui Humane Society.

The Maui Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Summer 2021 “Empty the Shelters” adoption event, offering reduced adoption fees ranging from $0 to $25 per animal from July 7 through July 10.

During those dates, the adoption fee for a dog (excluding puppies and kokua dogs) is $25, and cats, kittens and critters are “by donation – you decide,” says the Maui Humane Society.

The Maui Humane Society had announced it was at critical capacity in June, with nearly 400 animals in need of adoption as the number of those surrendered and found stray on Maui had “multiplied exponentially” over the course of a month, according to The Maui Humane Society.

“Kennels are full, with multiple dogs sharing a space intended for a single dog. With the heat of the summer and less opportunity for the dogs to be walked due to COVID-related volunteer restrictions, Maui Humane Society is expressing an urgent need for these animals to be adopted,” they said in an organization announcement.

Help the Maui Humane Society “Empty the Shelters” by visiting their website and location from July 7 through July 10.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following are instructions from the Maui Humane Society website:

Learn about our Adoption Process, rates and current specials. View available animals listed on this page to identify a pet that you are interested in bringing home. Schedule a virtual meeting with the animal (contact free!), by calling (808) 877-3680 ext. 3 during office hours. OR, Schedule a 30-minute visit to meet adoptable animals at the shelter in person. An appointment MUST be made in order to be allowed entry. Certain fees may apply.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To view adoptable animals, visit www.mauihumanesociety.org.

The “Empty the Shelters” quarterly effort, which is held in more than 180 shelters across 40 states, has helped over 53,742 pets find their forever homes in the United States and Canada since 2016.