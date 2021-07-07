Maui News

Breaking: No Tsunami Expected from 4.2 Earthquake Off Kaho‘olawe

By Wendy Osher
 July 7, 2021, 7:54 AM HST
July 7, 9:08 AM
BREAKING: NO TSUNAMI FROM QUAKE OFF KAHOOLAWE:

There is no tsunami expected following a 4.2 (preliminary magnitude 4.0) earthquake reported at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the deep ocean south of Kahoʻolawe. It was adjusted several times following further evaluation from the USGS.

The USGS reports the quake occurred at a depth of 10.5 km and was located near the following areas:

  1. Kalaoa, Hawaiʻi, 78.9 km (49 mi) ESE Population: 9644
  2. Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, 79.9 km (49.7 mi) ESE Population: 11975
  3. Kīhei, Hawaiʻi, 101.9 km (63.3 mi) NNE Population: 20881
  4. Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, 110.2 km (68.5 mi) N Population: 11704
  5. Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 197.9 km (123 mi) NW

According to US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon, “the earthquake was likely due to readjustment of the oceanic plate from the weight of the island chain and poses no significant hazard. The earthquake had no apparent effect on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that no tsunami was generated by the earthquake.” 

According to the HVO, “weak shaking, with a maximum intensity of III on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, has been reported on the west side of the Island of Hawai‘i and on Maui. At that intensity, significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected.”

The USGS “Did you feel it?” website received more than 75 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake. 

Reports of people feeling the quake were noted in various parts of Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. On Maui, we received reports of shaking felt in Wailuku, Kula, Kīhei and Lahaina. The greatest number of felt reports, as documented by the USGS, shows dozens of people having felt the earthquake in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

*This post will be updated with further information as it becomes available.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
