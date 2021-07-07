Two programs are available this summer for entrants in “The Greatest Challenge 2020.”

Business planning, mentorships and personal financial awareness programs are available this summer for intermediate and high school participants in the 2020-21 Imi Pono Challenge, sponsored by the Maui County Council and Office of Economic Development.

Two business and financial programs, produced by MEO and the Maui Chamber of Commerce, are being held in July for entrants in “The Greatest Challenge 2020.” They are:

Core Four Business Planning Course For Teens: The program runs July 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 5 to 6 pm via Zoom. The class offered to the 40 finalists is a lighter version of the Core Four Business Planning Course for adult entrepreneurs. The class is free and presented by MEO’s Business Development Center. To register, contact BDC Director David Daly at (808) 243-4318 or [email protected]

Teen Financial Literacy: The program runs July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 4:30 to 6 pm via Zoom. The 175 entrants in the 2020-21 contest are invited to participate in the class, which covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and its importance. The workshop is free. For more information or to register for the workshop, call (808) 243-4347, email [email protected] or register online at https://form.jotform.com/211266480815152. BDC, the Office of Economic Development and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union are partnering to present the workshop.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce presented two Imi Pono-related events. Eight contest winners were showcased at a virtual event on June 1, and the 40 finalists are participating in a mentoring program that began earlier this month.

The Imi Pono Challenge, the brainchild of Maui County Council Chairwoman Alice Lee, started last year during the pandemic. The challenge called for intermediate and high school students to generate new ideas to help improve Maui County’s future. Eight winners were announced in January.

The 2021-22 Imi Pono Challenge will roll out in August.