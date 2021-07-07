Kahului Harbor. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A statewide online public hearing will be held on proposed amendments of Hawai’i Administrative Rules relating to the Kahului Harbor Fisheries Management Area and rules regulating the take and possession of ‘oama on the island of Maui.

The proposed amendments to the Kahului Harbor FMA rules include:

Removing existing rule exemptions for commercial take of nehu with a commercial nehu baitfish license, akule with a commercial marine fishing license, and juvenile mullet with an aquaculture facility license

Prohibiting the use of all nets within the FMA with the only exceptions being a landing net with stretched mesh of two inches or greater and a hand net no larger than 8 inches in diameter and with a handle that is no longer than 14 inches in length

Prohibiting the use of hooks with more than one point, but allowing for the use of double or treble hooks when using artificial lures

Repealing and removing the FMA check-in, check-out, and fisher report requirements.

The proposed amendments to the Maui ‘oama rules include:

Oama. Photo credit: file DLNR.

Changing the definition of ‘oama to include two species of juvenile goatfishes (weke‘a, Mulloidichthys flavolineatus, and weke ‘ula, Mulloidichthys vanicolensis).

Increasing the maximum size for ‘oama from 5 inches up to 8 inches.

The proposed amendments also include several non-substantive technical rule amendments such as changes and/or additions to definitions for the purpose of clarity and consistency.

Interested individuals are also urged to participate in the online community hearing on July 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. There are two ways to participate: by written testimony or by live video testimony.

To provide written testimony: Persons can mail or email written testimony by July 30, 2021 to the Division of Aquatic Resources, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813, [email protected] .

Anyone with a hearing impairment who desires to testify, may request assistance of a sign language interpreter. The request will need to be received at least seven days before the hearing is scheduled to start. Additional information or a copy of the proposed rules will be mailed at no charge upon receipt of verbal or written request. The requests may be made in writing (to the DAR address in the preceding paragraph), or by calling 587-0100 (voice or TDD) in Honolulu.

Live video testimony: To be put on the list for live video testimony please email your request to: [email protected]

Please include your email, full name and phone number and a confirmation will be sent to you with instructions and the meeting link.

The open hearing is available for viewing on YouTube at the following link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpGVbR8IMi1hnPksQeSVUZA

Rules can be reviewed online at http://ltgov.hawaii.gov/the-office/administrative-rules or at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/rules-and-public-notices/ or can be made available by request to [email protected] .