Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells

The state relaxes its rules relating to travel and social gatherings today as the statewide full vaccination rate nears 60%. Beginning today,

Hawaiʻi will accept vaccination records from other states and US territories to bypass quarantine/pre-travel testing. Travelers that qualify, should upload their vaccine documentation on the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi website before traveling; and bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate.

Social gatherings will increase from the current 10 individuals to 25 indoors and from 25 individuals currently to 75 outdoors statewide.

Restaurants will be able to seat up to 75% of their capacity (with a maximum group size of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors).

*This change does not directly impact weddings which are governed by the proclamations issued by each county.

Travelers vaccinated in the US or US Territories may participate in the exemption program starting on the 15th day after their second dose of the Pfizer or Modern vaccine — or starting the 15th day after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition, Hawai‘i-bound travelers should:

Upload one of three vaccination documents to their Safe Travels Hawai‘i account, prior to traveling to Hawai‘i.

One of the following documents must be uploaded:

A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card

VAMS (Vaccination Administration Management System) printout OR

DOD DD Form 2766C

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Safe Travels digital platform is now allowing vaccine document uploads for trips arriving in Hawaiʻi on July 8 and beyond.

Sign the online legal attestations on Safe Travels Hawaiʻi, confirming the uploaded documentation is true and accurate.

Bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate prior to boarding and/or upon arrival in Hawai‘i. Screeners will review/verify the vaccination documents, match photo IDs, name and date of birth as well as confirm that the attestations are signed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NOTE: Children under 5 years old are not required to test and will not be quarantined if traveling with an adult who has a pre-travel test exception or a vaccination exception. Children 5 years and older who have not been vaccinated must participate in the Pre-Travel Testing Program and test with a Trusted Testing Partner to bypass the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The state launched the vaccination exception program for travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i, on June 15.

This program does not cover international travelers.