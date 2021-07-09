Maui News

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Honolua to Fleming Beach Park on Maui.

July 9, 2021, 8:03 AM HST
Brown water from DT Fleming to Honolua. PC: Google Maps / Hawaiʻi Department of Health – Clean Water Branch

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Honolua to Fleming Beach Park in West Maui.

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch says heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to a department advisory.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

“Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns,” the department advises.

