Starting Thursday, July 15, 2021 travelers from the Philippines and from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner.

Governor David Ige made the announcement today saying, “We are delighted to announce that we are expanding our Safe Travels pre-travel testing program to include travelers from the Philippines and South Korea. Hawaiʻi is also home to many Filipino and Korean Americans, and we appreciate our partners who are helping families reconnect.”

In all cases, the test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and the negative test result submitted prior to departure for Hawaiʻi. Travelers must upload their negative test result into the Safe Travels digital platform and have a hard copy with them before departing for Hawaiʻi.

Philippine Airlines

Travelers flying from the Philippines to Hawaiʻi may bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from labs identified by Philippine Airlines. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) has approved the use of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests conducted by laboratories from the following:

Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila

Safeguard DNA Diagnostic, Inc., Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila

Cardinal Santos Medical Center, San Juan City, Metro Manila

Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, Bacolod City

St. Elizabeth Hospital Inc., General Santos City

“We welcome the recognition of the Hawaiian authorities of Philippine Airlines as a Trusted Testing Partner. This is a great convenience for our passengers traveling to Honolulu, who need not undergo the 10-day quarantine upon arrival if they secure negative RT-PCR tests from our PAL testing partners in the Philippines. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Honolulu service July 31, the first transpacific flight by any Asian airline, we are committed to be a faithful partner in boosting tourism and travel between the Philippines and Hawaiʻi,” said Mr. Dexter C. Lee, SVP and Chief Strategy & Planning Officer of Philippine Airlines.

Travelers should look to Philippine Airlines for more information: https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/ph/home/covid-19/DepartingFromThePH/UnitedStates/Hawaii

Incheon International Airport – Terminal 2

Incheon International Airport – Terminal 2 has also been certified by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health as a trusted testing partner. Incheon Airport COVID-19 Testing Center provides one-stop services for COVID-19 testing and issues health declaration cards for outbound passengers who test negative.

The testing center is open year-round and online reservations are required. The Testing Center is located inside Incheon International Airport at the west side parking lot, B1, Passenger Terminal 2. Outbound passengers can receive their results on the same day if they take the test between 7 to 11:30 a.m., and the following day if they take the test between 1 to 6 p.m.

Travelers should look to Incheon Airport for more information: www.airport.kr/ap_cnt/en/svc/covid19/medical/medical.do

“Hawaiʻi Tourism Korea has been working diligently with the State Department of Health and Attorney General’s office to expand the Trusted Travel Partner options in this important international market for Hawaiʻi with the significant addition of Incheon Airport,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. “This partnership provides convenient access for travelers coming from Korea, which is a positive step forward to bringing this traditionally higher-spending market back to the islands.”

In addition to the state’s program, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States. The CDC requirement has been in effect since Jan. 26, 2021.

For international travelers coming to the State of Hawaiʻi, tests from Trusted Testing Partners only will be accepted for purposes of by-passing the state’s 10-day traveler quarantine.

For more information visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.